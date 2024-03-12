Come Jalon and back Gordon’s bay in the Champion Bumper

Gordon Elliott fields the unbeaten Jalon D’oudairies in the Champion Bumper

THIS looks like one of the most open renewals of the Champion Bumper (5.30pm) in recent history.

It was 7/1 the field in 2013 and it won’t be much shorter than that this year, with Jasmin De Vaux and JALON D’OUDAIRIES currently flip-flopping at the head of the betting at around 6/1.

My eye has been on the latter since his debut Under Rules for Gordon Elliott at Fairyhouse in December, when showing an impressive turn of foot to quicken up well in a slowly run race.

He then had his mettle tested second time up, seeing off last season’s Punchestown Champion Bumper runner-up Redemption Day.

That’s a very solid piece of form for a horse having only his second start and he can take a very strong hand with the expected race-to-race improvement.

The yard whispers were out there early on in the season, and he cost a jaw-dropping £420,000 after winning his point-to-point, but all of that might look justified after the last today.

His main market rival, Jasmin De Vaux, is one of nine in the race for Willie Mullins, who has trained four of the last five Champion Bumper winners.

It’s hard to write off any of his, though Cantico and Argento Boy, along with Jasmin De Vaux, look the most obvious dangers.

The bumper hasn’t stayed on British soil since Ballyandy won in 2016, with the leading home team contender this year looking like Paul Nicholls’ Teeshan.

He’s very highly-regarded, but the strength of the bumper he won at Exeter is questionable.

POINTERS

Jalon D’oudairies e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham