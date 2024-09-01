Cockroft wins fourth 100m title as Paralympics GB continue gold rush

Hannah Cockroft completed the four-peat on Sunday, winning the T34 100m title at her fourth consecutive Paralympics.

Cockroft burst onto the scene winning gold in the showpiece women’s wheelchair event in London 12 years ago and has repeated the feat in Rio, Tokyo and now Paris.

She led home fellow Brit Kare Adenegan with Lan Hanyu winning the bronze medal – Cockroft has only ever won Olympic gold medals and her triumph on Sunday was her eighth first place finish.

“I think it’s a good thing, Hannah is a really big inspiration – it’s just wonderful that in Britain we have such depth in wheelchair racing,” silver medallist Adenegan said.

Elsewhere at the Paralympics Maisie Summers-Newton won a gold medal in the 100m breaststroke, Brock Whiston won the 200m individual medley gold and there were a number of medals in the velodrome for Paralympics GB with the standout performance going to Jody Cundy, Jaco van Gass and Kadeena Cox’s open team sprint gold.

On Monday the delayed triathlons are set to go ahead in the River Seine after being cancelled due to the quality of the water while Jonnie Peacock goes for gold in the T64 100m.

Para-badminton, first in the Games in Tokyo, reaches the business end of competition.

