Sinner breaches major prize money barrier with $1m Indian Wells haul

Jannik Sinner's victory at Indian Wells took his career prize money to $60m

Jannik Sinner’s victory at Indian Wells took his career prize money to $60m, with the Italian averaging $142,000 per career match.

The Italian beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to win Indian Wells on Sunday and become the youngest man to win all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles.

Australian Open semi-finalist Sinner, 24, won 7-6 7-6 in California to pick up the $1.1m in prize money.

The figure takes his 2026 figure to $2m and his career prize money – for singles and doubles – to $60m. Breaking through the $60m barrier sees four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner go seventh on the all-time ATP cartier prize money list.

Only Novak Djokovic ($193m), Rafael Nadal ($134m) and Roger Federer ($130m) have breached $100m, while the next highest active player is Carlos Alcaraz, who is fifth on $64m.

Alongside his victory at Indian Wells, Sinner has won the other five ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles: Miami Open; Canadian Open; Cincinnati Open; Shanghai Masters; and Paris Masters.

Combined with hard court Grand Slam victories in the US and Australia, only Djokovic and Federer have achieved the same feat as the Italian.

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And Sinner will now look to complete the Sunshine Double, with back-to-back wins from Indian Wells and Miami.

Sinner breaks barrier

In the women’s tournament Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets to beat Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in a repeat of the Melbourne final.

It took the Belarusian to within $2.2m of the $50m prize money barrier, while the touted comeback of Serena Williams could see the American add to her $95m in career prize money and become the first women to breach the $100m barrier.

“I knew that this was a tournament I haven’t won, so I wanted to prepare in the best possible way, as professionally as possible,” said Sinner

“Having this achievement now means a lot to me. Now I have couple of days to relax – there is not so much time in between here and Miami.

“It’s again an important tournament in Miami, but we try to play the best tennis possible there too.”