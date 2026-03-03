TNS Strengthens Financial Markets Leadership Across Asia Pacific

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global provider of connectivity and infrastructure for financial markets, has appointed Levent Mehmet as Managing Director, Asia Pacific, for its Financial Markets business. Based in Singapore, Mehmet will lead strategy, sales, and client engagement across the region.

Mehmet brings more than 25 years of experience in financial market data and infrastructure. Before joining TNS, he spent 17 years with ICE Data Services, where he helped drive the company’s expansion across Asia Pacific, and has also held positions with SIX and Bloomberg in Europe and the Middle East.

“I am delighted to be joining TNS at such an important juncture. Asia is a key center for trading innovation, and TNS is playing an increasingly important role in helping firms connect and grow in these markets,” said Levent Mehmet, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, TNS Financial Markets. “With new market data connectivity, a proven network infrastructure and strong relationships across global exchanges, including additional exchange coverage added recently, we’re helping clients to trade smarter and faster.”

“The expansion of overnight trading in the US illustrates how quickly global markets are evolving. With liquidity spread across multiple venues, access and optionality have become critical. By continually adding these venues to our network, TNS ensures clients can capture opportunities as they emerge, whether that means trading US equities during Asian hours or broadening their market reach. My focus will be on scaling that success across the region.”

Mehmet will lead TNS’ teams based in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as supporting clients more widely across China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Levent’s appointment underlines our commitment to long-term growth across key trading hubs,” said Rick Gilbody, Global Head of Sales and Marketing, TNS Financial Markets. “His leadership will strengthen how we deliver locally, aligning our network and exchange relationships with the needs of firms operating across multiple markets. It’s an important step in expanding our footprint and deepening engagement with clients throughout Asia’s financial centers.”

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. This includes TNS Market Data Services, the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data. TNS’ solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct.’ Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

