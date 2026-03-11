Don’t Panic if you’ve not had time to Study the form

Panic Attack won the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup this season

ONE OF Ireland’s ‘good things’ will be carrying a lot of cash in Friday’s Mares’ Chase (2.40pm).

As everything builds towards the Cheltenham Gold Cup later in the day, punters will be piling into Dinoblue, currently 6/4, to make some early gains.

Last year’s winner has won three of her four starts since and there aren’t many chinks in her armour, but this year’s renewal looks a little tougher and she can be prone to the odd mistake at her fences.

The value alternative at around 4/1 with Star Sports looks to be the ultra-consistent and much-improved PANIC ATTACK for the in-form Skelton team.

Despite being a 10-year-old, she’s improved hand over fist this season and has filled her trophy cabinet with the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Coral Gold Cup and, most recently, a Listed Mares’ Chase at Newbury.

This is another step up in class, but she’s in fantastic form being unbeaten this season and looks set to run a big race over the two-and-a-half miles of the New Course, which will bring her stamina into play.

The curtain-raiser on Gold Cup Day is the Triumph Hurdle (1.20pm), where MINELLA STUDY could be a tough nut to crack if getting the run of the race on the front end.

He’s three from three over hurdles and was very impressive when winning the trial for this race over course and distance in December.

Having been off the track and freshened up for this since, it was good to see the runner-up from that day at Cheltenham, Winston Junior, run well to finish second in the Fred Winter on Tuesday.

He looks a solid each-way bet at 7/1.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Minella Study e/w 1.20pm Cheltenham

Panic Attack 2.40pm Cheltenham