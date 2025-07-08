Class-dropper Denfield capable of defying top-weight

Denfield (centre) has three wins in Hong Kong.

FORM students are guaranteed to have been burning the midnight oil to find the likely winners of some fiendishly difficult concluding races on the Happy Valley card.

The Begonia Handicap (3.15pm), run over nine furlongs, includes a host of handicappers who can win on their best form, while a few lightly raced contenders could prove much better than their present handicap marks.

Course-and-distance specialist Flamingo Trillion is close to a win, while Beauty Alliance is certain to improve on his prep run over seven furlongs at Sha Tin last month.

Cambridge will be popular, despite having every chance last start, with the bonus of Zac Purton climbing aboard for the first time.

If push came to shove, maybe useful handicapper Winning Wing – racing at the Valley for the first time – could give young jockey Dylan Mo a long overdue success.

The finale, the Cotton Tree Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs is an equally difficult puzzle to solve, with consistent Power Koepp probably the safest option.

Lightly raced Very Grateful is also an interesting contender with blinkers equipped for the first time in the territory, having been successful when wearing them previously in New Zealand.

A safer proposition on the programme could be to support top-weight DENFIELD, in the second division of the Garden Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Danny Shum-trained five-year-old suffered a tough run with a wide journey throughout when third behind Golden Darci last month.

Importantly he now drops in class and having won three times previously against similar company his chance looks bright, provided he can overcome an awkward draw.

POINTERS

Denfield e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley