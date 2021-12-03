City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Akin Gump

US law firm Akin Gump has hired a partner to the firm’s London office who will work closely with the private equity and corporate M&A teams.

Stephen Brown, who will also work with the tax team in the capital, brings substantial experience advising private equity sponsors and public companies on executive employment issues.

Read more Exclusive: Third of law firms consider going public in search of funds for expansion

With experience in both employment law and compensation and benefits in the UK and internationally, Brown will focus on supporting private equity sponsors on the employment of management teams and the structuring of tax-efficient equity.

“Stephen has an impressive practice that fits squarely with the needs of our clients,” chairperson Kim Koopersmith said. “His arrival will continue our success in London, and I am delighted he has joined the firm.”

Vinson & Elkins

Fellow US law firm Vinson & Elkins has also built out its City office with two new partner promotions.

Lauren Davies is set to join the firm’s energy transactions and projects practice, while Giacomo Reali joins its finance team.

The incoming partners forms part of the firms investment to grow each practice and are a “testament to the dedication, expertise and hard work” that both have shown, London managing partner Alex Msimang said.

“The firm and our London office continue to thrive, thanks to the tremendous contributions our people make to the firm.”

Read more Clyde & Co eyes up merger with law firm BLM

finnCap

finnCap Group has strengthened its life sciences team with two new directors.

Nigel Birks joins as equity capital markets director with a remit to enhance the firm’s institutional and corporate relationships.

While Dr. Susie Jana joins the research team to expand the growth trajectory of the franchise.

Birks, who has worked for European and US pharma firms including Eli Lilly, most recently advised life sciences companies on capital market transactions.

Jana, a doctor by trade with a background in the NHS, brings more than two decades of experience in equity research to the role.

“Nigel’s extensive investment banking track record and Susie’s medical background, coupled with their wealth of experience in the life sciences sector, will greatly enhance the team’s capital markets capabilities,” chief executive Sam Smith said.