City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan Asset Management hired a global head of investment stewardship to lead in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the beginning of the year, and yesterday expanded the role.

In the newly created position, Yo Takatsuki has worked across proxy voting, corporate engagement and stewardship reporting.

Takatsuki, who will continue to report to Jennifer Wu, yesterday took on the job of overseeing the North America and Asia Pacific as well.

“Yo has hit the ground running since joining our team, so we’re delighted he has accepted this new global remit,” Wu said.

Generation Home

Former head of mortgage credit at Virgin Money has joined mortgage lender Generation Home.

As head of credit, John Bridgman will be responsible for credit processes and policy, as well working across with the lender’s funding partners.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience to the position, Bridgman has specialised in both credit portfolio management and analytics.

“John is a significant addition to the senior team… He is the perfect person to build on what we have achieved to date,” CEO Will Rice said.

Earls Court Development Company

The Earls Court Development Company has appointed a new director of development and masterplanning who will oversee the regeneration of the former Exhibition Centre site in Earls Court

Ben Giddens, who has a wealth of experience in urban scale ups, moves from property investment and development firm Quintain after a decade, where he was most recently executive director.

The incoming director has previously managed the build to rent scheme in Wembley Park, which was comprised of some 6,000 homes.

“His experience with large scale transformational London projects, and particularly at masterplanning stage, will complement the skills and experience of our team and enable us to create and deliver an outstanding proposition which balances environmental, social and economic needs,” CEO Rob Heasman said.