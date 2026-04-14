‘Complex risks’: Jamie Dimon strikes cautious tone as JP Morgan profit beats target

Jamie Dimon, the boss of JP Morgan.

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon struck a cautious tone on Tuesday as the Wall Street bank revealed a major bump to its bottom line on the back of a boom in investment banking.

The US banking giant recorded a net income of $16.5bn in the first-quarter, up 13 per cent from the same period in 2025.

The growth came as investment banking fees soared 28 per cent to $2.9bn, around $260m higher than expected, namely due to the market frenzy caused by the war in the Middle East. It’s a pattern mirrored across Wall Street with peer Goldman Sachs’ stock division posting $5.3bn (£3.9bn) in revenue for the first quarter of the year, surpassing its own previous record of $4.3bn.

Top banks have reaped the rewards of volatile market activities in the last few quarters. Trading desks have continued to benefit from the disrupted market sentiment by the Iran war, which has seen indexes across the globe see-saw.

JP Morgan’s fixed income trading revenue jumped by over a fifth to $7.1bn following a rise in activity in commodities, credit, currencies and emerging markets. The bank’s provision for potential sour loans also under shot expectations by around $500m, coming in at $2.5bn.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on ‘complex’ risks

In the bank’s asset and wealth management arm, assets under management swelled to $4.8 trillion – a 16 per cent rise. Revenue in the division had an 11 per cent uplift to $6.4bn, namely due to growth in management fees and higher average market levels.

Despite the boom in multiple revenue streams, chief executive Jamie Dimon – often viewed as the world’s most influential banker – said there was an “increasingly complex set of risks”.

Read more JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to lead Wall Street profit haul on back of Iran war

He cited “geopolitical tensions and wars, energy price volatility, trade uncertainty, large global fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices”.

“While we cannot predict how these risks and uncertainties will ultimately play out, they are significant and they reinforce why we prepare the firm for a wide range of environments,” Dimon added.

The American banker had previously warned markets were under-estimating the global risks amounting from sticky inflation and elevated asset prices.

Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG, said: “Jamie Dimon’s caution is hard to ignore.

“The economy may be holding firm for now, but the growing list of geopolitical and macro risks means the outlook is far from straightforward.”

He added: “For now, JPMorgan continues to set the pace, but the environment is becoming more challenging.”