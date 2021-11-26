Clyde & Co eyes up merger with law firm BLM

Clyde & Co is reportedly in discussions with its smaller rival BLM about a merger between the two law firms, according to reports.

The talks between the firms are still in the initial stages, according to Rollonfriday, a British legal news website, which first reported the development.

With a turnover at Clyde of almost £640m in 2021, and £96m at BLM, a merger between the two could lead to the creation of a company with revenue of over £730m.

A Clyde & Co spokesperson said in response to the rumours: “We are a firm that has a track record of growth and of continually developing our capabilities for the benefit of our clients.”

“At any time we are in discussion with a number of firms, teams or individual lawyers and it is our practice not to comment on these until they near or reach conclusion,” the spokesperson added.

