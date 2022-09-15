City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Boreal IM

Pan-European real estate investment manager Boreal IM has hired an ex-Merrill Lynch investor as a partner.

Nikos Koulouras, the former head of investments at investment advisor AEW, brings over 20 years of experience to the firm’s London office.

Koulouras is set to focus on the development of the firm’s investment strategy.

“Nikos and I have been friends for over 18 years, having first met at Columbia Business School and then starting our real estate investment careers together at Merrill Lynch,” CEO and founder Louis-Simon Ferland, said.

“He has successfully executed complex and sophisticated investment strategies on behalf of institutional capital and brings to Boreal an excellent industry reputation.”

Irwin Mitchell

Law firm Irwin Mitchell has built out its London office with a bilingual lawyer to lead its French desk.

Catherine Palmer, who first qualified as a lawyer at Slaughter and May 20 years ago, most recently led a team of five lawyers advising across 11 jurisdictions at Asian food group KellyDeli, where she was general counsel.

Her appointment forms part of the firm’s international growth strategy.

“France is a major jurisdictional desk for the firm and I’m delighted Catherine has agreed to join Irwin Mitchell as we continue to strengthen our international networks,” head of international, Bryan Blesto, said. “She’s extremely well connected in Anglo French circles and has some really exciting ideas for how we can take our French desk to the next level.”

Hogan Lovells

Law firm Hogan Lovells has poached its latest partner from Linklaters.

John Livesey, who will join the private equity practice, has previously advised international clients on transactions across financial institutions, infrastructure, mining, technology and retail.

“He is an excellent fit for our practice with his complementary experience across a number of our key industry sectors,” James Doyle, global head of the corporate and finance practice, said.