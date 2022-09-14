City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Orrick

Law firm Orrick has posted a fresh partner into its fintech team, focused on providing regulatory counsel on payment services, e-money issuers, crypto-asset issuers, wallets and exchanges.

Dan Jones, based in London, joins from US law firm Baker Botts, having previously practiced with EY and Clifford Chance.

The incoming partner is Orrick’s third addition to the fintech team in the past two months, and the sixth partner to step into the London office since 2021.

“Dan is another great addition to our team, fortifying our fintech and payments regulatory expertise, which is essential to our clients’ strategies,” said Shawn Atkinson, co-leader of the firm’s technology companies group. “The demand in fintech and payments has not let up, and we believe it will continue to grow.”

Read more Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance ups pay for junior lawyers to £125,000 a year

Collyer Bristow

Law firm Collyer Bristow has appointed a new head of immigration, who is set to cater to the firm’s international client base.

Joining from City law firm Druces, Charles Avens will work closely with the tax and estate planning and employment and corporate teams.

Avens, a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners’ Association, has previously provided support to overseas entrepreneurs, investors and high-net-worth individuals wishing to relocate, as well as to UK companies wishing to employ foreign nationals.

“He brings a huge amount of Immigration experience and expertise and will be a valuable addition to the firm, further strengthening our international service offering,” partner and head of the firm’s private wealth department, Peter Daniel said.

Squire Patton Boggs

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has bolstered its restructuring and insolvency practice with two partner hires from Brown Rudnick.

Charlotte Møller, who has advised aerospace regulator the Civil Aviation Authority, previously headed Brown Rudnick’s European bankruptcy and corporate restructuring practice.

Monika Lorenzo-Perez, who has previously focused on retail, energy, infrastructure and most recently hotels and hospitality, is an expert in complex and cross-border financial restructuring.

Their appointments come alongside that of Helena Clarke, Rebecca Terrace and Sabina Khan, who join as senior associates.