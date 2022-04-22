City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

BDO

BDO has bolstered its financial services team with a new partner, which will be the accountancy and business advisory firm’s fifth dedicated finserv partner in the last year.

Rahoel Patel, who joins the firm’s transaction services team, brings more than 15 years’ experience of advising both corporates and private equity houses on transactions across the UK, Europe and US.

Joining from EY, Patel is set to work alongside financial services businesses – including wealth and asset managers, insurers and banks.

“Rahoel brings a great deal of experience with him and I have no doubt he’ll be a valuable addition,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

Above+Beyond

Above+Beyond has hired two senior creatives, who have worked with agencies across the capital.

Ash Prentice, who previously worked at AMV, and Tim van der Mee, who has worked on campaigns for KFC and Saatchi & Saatchi, have been freelancing as a duo for the past year.

“Tim and Ash are a proven, modern, highly awarded and yet super humble team – I’ve already seen the impact they will bring,” said executive creative director, Dom Goldman.

Mount Street

Third-party loan servicing and credit asset management firm Mount Street Group has strengthened its primary servicing team with a new executive director.

Grant Tough brings over two decades of experience to the role, having held a similar role at BCMGlobal UK.

Reporting to managing director Serenity Morley, Tough will be managing teams across Europe and Australia.

“Grant’s preeminent track record, developed over a 20-year career covering the UK and European lending markets, offers a wealth of relevant experience in underwriting and loan management that should prove valuable to our clients,” said Morley.

“Grant joins at a pivotal period of growth for Mount Street, as we continue to see increasing demand for our varied services and products across the credit space, underpinned by our technology-based approach.”