Chung’s claim can give Legend a Sporting chance

Angus Chung lies fourth in the Jockeys’ Championship on 39 winners

FINDING winners at the Valley looks tricky, with a number of leading contenders having form profiles that show they are best when coming from behind and charging late on, which goes against the grain at present for producing winners.

The likes of Smart Beauty in the D’Aguilar Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile and rejuvenated Party Warrior in the Sports Club Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (1.40pm), a handicap over six furlongs, both have winning chances, but will need luck in running.

Well-drawn course and distance winner Forever Glorious, however, does have an ideal profile, liking to dominate from the front, and is well-handicapped on his best form, being seven pounds better off for a short-head defeat by strongly fancied Serangoon in February.

The negative is his recent form, having hardly beaten a rival in his last two races, seemingly with no excuses.

With in-form Karis Teetan doing the steering, he could bounce back to form, but he is still risky.

There will be plenty of interest in the finale, the Shelley Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, with Zac Purton an eye-catching booking aboard two-from-two winner Super Joy N Fun.

The Benno Yung-trained youngster has looked smart in both his victories and receives weight from his main rivals.

He does, however, lack experience against some battle-hardened sprinters; notably SPORTS LEGEND, who is also going for a hat-trick.

Trainer Danny Shum has booked three-pound claimer Angus Chung to partially offset his penalty for a resounding victory over subsequent impressive winner Colourful Emperor over the course and distance last month.

With a low draw in his favour, this quick-starting and progressive four-year-old will take plenty of beating.

POINTERS

Sports Legend 3.50pm Happy Valley