Chocs away: Nestle brand signs record sponsor deal with Formula 1

Multiple F1 champion Lewis Hamilton indicating his preference for the two-finger KitKat. Possibly

Formula 1 has cashed in on its renewed popularity by adding KitKat to its growing stable of sponsors in a deal described as Nestle’s biggest ever brand partnership.

The multi-year agreement will begin in 2025 and see KitKat designated as the official chocolate bar of Formula 1, with trackside advertising and consumer activations.

“Formula 1 is a global phenomenon with a rapidly growing, diverse fanbase, especially among younger audiences,” said Bernard Meunier, head of strategic business units and marketing and sales at Nestle.

“With its global reach and packed schedule, F1 offers KitKat the perfect platform to remind everyone to make time for a break. We’re excited to bring our signature sense of fun to this thrilling sport and to create memorable experiences for fans around the world.”

It comes just weeks after F1 chiefs announced a 10-year deal with luxury retail group LVMH reported to be worth $1bn (£776m).

“We’re delighted to have such a universally recognised and fun brand as KitKat joining us as a partner,” said F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“They’re universally loved and we can’t wait to see the fantastic experiences they’ll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they’ll introduce to the sport.”

F1 is enjoying a boom in popularity, with a digital transformation initiated by owners Liberty Media and the Netflix series Drive to Survive credited with winning new followers.

The motorsport series estimates that it has 700m fans worldwide, while independent studies have highlighted its growth among younger audiences.