Chateau looks E-Neuf for Hayes to gain ground in title pursuit

David Hayes has saddled 54 winners this season in Hong Kong.

ANY HOPES trainer David Hayes had of winning another belated trainers’ championship title – he last won back in the 1998/99 season – were probably dashed, when present leader John Size posted another winning double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

After visiting the winners’ circle nine times in May, legendary figure Hayes had cut Size’s lead down to four at one point, before the 12-time champion scooted clear again, and with a lead of eight and only a dozen meetings remaining, he will be hard to catch.

Hayes will never stop trying however and sends a party of eight gallopers to the city track with the hope he can come away with a winner or two.

Soleil Fighter, in the Cheung Sha Handicap (2.10pm) over the extended mile, and the well-handicapped Samarkand, in the Sheung Shui Handicap (3.15pm) again over the extended mile, both make the shortlist in their respective races, but it is CHATEAUNEUF who could provide him with a winner.

The talented Australian-bred four-year-old lines up in the Cheung Sheung Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs and will be seeking to compensate supporters for an unlucky defeat at the hands of Gracious Express over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, having been given a wide gate on the C+3 track, he faced a near impossible task from the off but still managed to hold a chance inside the final furlong until the winner dashed past.

This time with a better draw in stall seven and importantly the in-form Ellis Wong in the saddle, claiming his valuable seven-pound allowance, his chance looks obvious, and provided he gets a trouble-free journey he will be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Chateauneuf 3.50pm Sha Tin