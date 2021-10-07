Chaos in the Canary Islands: La Palma airport closed due to volcanic ash buildup

A buildup of ash and dust from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the runway forced authorities in Spain’s La Palma to close the island’s airport today, air traffic operator AENA said.
Thursday 7 October 2021 5:05 pmTags: City A.M. TV
A buildup of ash and dust from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the runway forced authorities in Spain’s La Palma to close the island’s airport today, air traffic operator AENA said.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy