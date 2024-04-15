Boardroom Uncovered: Exclusive interview with IKEA’s UK chief

Boardroom Uncovered IKEA UK Interview

The UK boss of retail giant IKEA has said he believes leaders should take risks in order to drive their businesses forward.

Peter Jelkeby made the comments during the first episode of City A.M.’s new on-camera interview series, Boardroom Uncovered.

Speaking to UK Editor Jon Robinson, the CEO also spoke about IKEA’s plans to open new stores across the country and whether he was satisfied with how the giant responded to the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic created.

He also spoke about what he thought IKEA’s success in the UK could be attributed to and his journey from starting on the shop floor and making it all the way to the boardroom.

Jelkeby also touched on the importance of sustainability to IKEA and whether the brand will be rolling out price cuts in the UK, following the group’s move to the US.

Filmed in a state-of-the-art studio in Manchester, Boardroom Uncovered will feature in-depth interviews with the bosses of the largest companies operating in the UK today.

The aim is the delve deep into what it takes to run these household names, discover the particular challenges they each face and what these leaders think the future holds for UK plc.

Watch the full interview below: