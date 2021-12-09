Channel 4 to show decisive Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen are level going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Channel 4 will show live coverage of the decisive final race of the Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after striking a deal with rights-holder Sky.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton is bidding to win a record eighth drivers’ championship and see off the challenge of rival Max Verstappen, with whom he is level on points going into Sunday’s showdown.

The arrangement follows a similar deal earlier this year between Channel 4 and Sky to make Emma Raducanu’s victorious US Open tennis final appearance available on free-to-air television.

“We are delighted that the whole nation will be able to watch what is set to be one of the most thrilling finales to an F1 season in living memory as Lewis strives to become the most crowned World Champion of all time,” said Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon.

“After bringing Test cricket to free to air television for the first time in more than a decade, and enabling millions to share the joy of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, we are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment.”

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport.

“We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this most eagerly anticipated final race of the season.

“Additionally all Sky TV customers will have live coverage of the important qualifying session on Saturday, and the race on Sunday – which we will also show live on Sky Showcase.”

The deal will see Channel 4 preview the race with its own team of presenters and commentators before using Sky’s feed for the race.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is due to start at 1pm UK time.