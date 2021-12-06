Ofcom appoints new Channel 4 board amid privatisation discussions

The government is consulting on the privatisation of Channel 4 which is understood to be its preferred option and with peers in the process of investigating the network’s remit and ownership through an inquiry.

Ofcom has today announced the appointment of four new non-executive directors to the Board of Channel 4 as the broadcaster continues discussions around privatisation.

The new appointees will each join the Board for a term of three years commencing as soon as is practicable, and one notable appointment included Sarah Sands OBE, the former editor of Radio 4’s Today programme.

Sands left the BBC’s flagship current affairs radio show in September last year, and the former Evening Standard editor oversaw a period when the Today programme was at war with the Government after Number 10 banned ministers from appearing on the show

Other additions to the board include Dawn Airey, the former chief executive of Channel 5, David Kogan, the sports media rights adviser, and Tess Alps, the ex-chair of ThinkBox, the TV advertising industry body.

An important context to this move is the ongoing uncertainty around the future of Channel 4.

The Government has also fired up the search for the next chairman of Channel 4 to replace Charles Gurassa, who leaves at the end of January after six years in the role, according to The Telegraph.

Charles Gurassa, Chair, Channel 4 said: “I am delighted to welcome Dawn Airey, Tess Alps, David Kogan and Sarah Sands to the Channel 4 Board. They have all enjoyed long and distinguished careers in the media and creative industries and their deep sectoral knowledge will be a huge asset to the Board. As well as bringing a breadth and depth of personal creative and leadership experience, they all share a great admiration and enthusiasm for Channel 4’s unique role and creative energy.”

Today’s appointments were approved by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries MP.

Ofcom is required under the Broadcasting Act 1990 to appoint non-executive members to the Channel 4 Board, subject to the approval of the Secretary of State.