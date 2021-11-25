Channel 4’s funding model vs the BBC licence fee

LONDON – JANUARY 18: The company logo is attached to the headquarters of Channel 4 on January 18, 2007 in London, England. Media watchdog Ofcom, who have received over 30,000 complaints over bullying and racism towards Shilpa Shetty on their Celebrity Big Brother programme, have said that it is Channel 4’s responsibility to respond to viewer concerns. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Channel 4 receives no public funding despite being a publicly-owned not-for-profit corporation, with no shareholders. It is funded entirely by its own commercial activities, and most of its income comes from advertising revenue.

Ch4 doesn’t make any programmes in-house and instead commissions them from UK production companies. Any profits go back into programme-making, which allows it to fund less lucrative programmes, including the news and current affairs.

Read more Channel 4 outspends BBC by £30m for indie TV

By contrast, the BBC is funded principally by an annual television licence fee which is charged to all households, companies, and organisations using any type of equipment to receive or record live television and iPlayer catch-up.

The licence fee (currently £157.50/ year) is then supplemented by income from the activities of its three commercial subsidiaries – BBC Studios, BBC Global News and BBC Studioworks.