Cardano surges with smart contract upgrade imminent

Crypto at a Glance

The cryptocurrency markets continue to climb today, with the Bitcoin price up another 2 per cent over the past 24 hours to more than $46,300 at time of writing. Ethereum is also up around 4 per cent to more than $3,200. Can they keep the upward momentum today?

The market’s resurgence comes amid a fresh wave of adoption news. Cinema franchise AMC yesterday announced that it will start accepting bitcoin payments by the end of the year. The COVID pandemic has seen the cinema chain’s revenue plummet, as government lockdowns force them to remain closed or customers simply stay away. Following the announcement, AMC shares jumped almost 6 per cent on Tuesday before falling back. Will the move help turn around the company’s fortunes in the long run?

There was also more evidence yesterday that the institutional pile on is not yet finished. Nasdaq-listed US car insurance firm Metromile revealed in an SEC filing that they’d purchased an aggregate of $1 million in digital assets in the first month of the year. The purchase consisted solely of bitcoin.

Just because institutions are still primarily loading up on bitcoin though, doesn’t mean the rest of the market is rising like steam from freshly yellowed snow. The biggest gainer yesterday was Cardano (ADA), which is now up more than 20 per cent over the last 24 hours and again has $2 in its sights. The fifth largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $1.78. The price surge comes as the network’s Alonzo Purple upgrade launches, with full roll-out of smart contract support expected soon. Will the upgrade see it rival Ethereum as the go-to platform for smart contracts?

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,910,238,305,081.

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 10 August, 2021, at a price of $46,365.40, up from $45,585.03 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $46,637.99 and the daily low was $44,705.56.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $11,410.53. In 2019, it closed at $11,523.58.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $866.26 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.008 trillion and Facebook is $1.018 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $33,880,177,728, down from the day before $38,476,321,855. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.7 per cent.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 70.

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.06, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 71.49. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I’ve had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that. This increased knowledge has given me the confidence to tell you all today that AMC is hereby formally announcing on this call that by year’s end we will have the information technology systems in place to accept bitcoin.”



Adam Aron, AMC CEO

What they said yesterday…

AMC says they will accept Bitcoin by the end of the year. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 9, 2021

If you don’t understand #Bitcoin you shouldn’t be voting on anything related to it. Do. The. Homework. — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) August 9, 2021

