Cinema chain boss says he wants to accept Dogecoin as payment method

AMC Cinema chain CEO Adam Aron says he is now looking into the mechanics of accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment.

Days after confirming it would take Ethererum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash payments alongside Bitcoin by the end of the year, Aron ran a Twitter poll to ask if AMC should also consider Dogecoin.

The overwhelming response was ‘yes’. His tweet was even liked by celebrity Doge fan Elon Musk, who earlier this year sent the price of the digital asset rocketing after several Doge-addled tweets.

In August, Adam Aron revealed the chain’s 950 theatres would begin taking bookings with Bitcoin by the end of the year. Last week, he made the surprise announcement that he would be adding Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Yesterday’s poll about other coins to consider received a remarkable response – and not just from Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Aron’s tweeted survey received 4.2 million views in one day and garnered 140,000 votes – 77 per cent said he should accept Dogecoin.

“Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet,” he said.

“It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!”

The cinema veteran – and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team – even seemed a little star struck to discover that SpaceX chief Musk had acknowledged his post.

“I never thought I would see this day,” he beamed.

“Elon Musk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX.

“I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others.”

Dogecoin was invented as a joke

Remarkably, Dogecoin was invented as a private joke by Australians Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus seven years ago.

It spent much of its history worth less than $0.01 until January of this year when it curiously lifted above $0.02. By the time Elon Musk’s mischievous social media shenanigans had run their course, it topped $0.74 in May in anticipation of the South African’s appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live.

Dogecoin fans were convinced he would mention the digital asset, but his performance fell flat and Dogecoin’s value sank with the show’s ratings.

Despite the stall, Dogecoin has, over the course of this year, been head-and-shoulders the most outstanding cryptocurrency performer with a mind-boggling rise of 8,350 per cent.

Three years ago, developer Jackson Palmer confessed Dogecoin was created to poke fun at the raft of altcoins that were flooding into the cryptocurrency markets.

At the time, he described Doge as a complete “p**s take”, before giving all his coins away to charity.

Now, however, he maintains a more philosophical view.

“Back in the day, I had a few million Dogecoin, which was nothing,” he recently said.

“It was like five or ten grand’s worth. And I gave it all away to charities that we were supporting early on.

“I thought ‘how long can it last?’- I was about a month into it and I thought Dogecoin can last maybe a couple of months, people aren’t going to remember it anymore in a year, why would I hold onto it? So, sadly, I have no Dogecoin.

“Unlike most people who have created cryptocurrencies, I’m not some baller getting around in a Ferrari.

“The joke is on me, firmly. That being said I feel like I’d be a bit of a hypocrite if I was like some rich crypto guy off the back of a joke that was me poking fun at crypto.”