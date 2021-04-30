Came From The Dark to light up Palace House

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

MABS Cross, Marsha, Sole Power, Mayson – the Group Three Betfair Palace House Stakes (2.25pm) has been won by some brilliant sprinters over the past decade.

Sadly, Saturday’s contest looks more like a Beverley Bullet than a Palace House, especially after John Quinn took out his duo Liberty Beach and Keep Busy at the final declaration stage.

Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli looks certain to go off favourite after a decent third to Equilateral at Meydan in January.

However, he has to carry a penalty for winning a Group Three at Newbury last September and looks too short around the 5/2 mark despite the fact Charlie Appleby’s horses are flying.

When looking at the field there are plenty in there that you’d think are out of their depth but because this is a weak renewal you have to take that into consideration.

I was impressed with CAME FROM THE DARK at Newbury a couple of weeks in a five furlong handicap.

He needs a fast pace to be at his best, which he got that day and should do again on Saturday.

Ed Walker said after the race that they’d go for a Group Three and if all went to plan then onto the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

That shows the regard in which they hold this son of Dark Angel and he comes here match fit for his in-form stable.

At around the 11/2 mark he looks the bet of the race and if you’re getting involved in the World Pool with the Tote he has to be one for the exotic bets.

The quinella in Hong Kong is a reverse exacta or forecast in the UK. It’s a very popular bet over there so the pool is likely to be huge and the one I would include with Came From The Dark is Arecibo.

Formerly with David O’Meara he has now moved to Newmarket-based sprint specialist Robert Cowell.

He was a very impressive winner of a handicap over course and distance on his first start for the yard and it may just be that Cowell has found the key to him.

He ran a number of promising races for O’Meara but kept on hitting the crossbar.

Confidence is a big factor in racing and although he has a bit to find with most of his rivals on ratings, getting his head in front will have done him the world of good.

The 10/1 generally available looks a more than fair price and I’ll certainly include him in my exacta.

POINTERS

Came From The Dark 2.25pm Newmarket (Saturday)

Came From The Dark/Arecibo Reverse exacta (quinella in Hong Kong)