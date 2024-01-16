California can Cruz home at Happy Valley

Trainer Tony Cruz’s stable has seen a return to form in recent weeks

HAPPY VALLEY provides another highly competitive mid-week programme, with eight races on the ‘C’ track, featuring the Hong Kong Club Challenge Cup (12.40pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

The Zac Purton fan club suffered a serious reverse at Sha Tin last Sunday, when their champion, returning after a short New Year break, failed to find the winners’ circle in eight rides, leaving his supporters with empty pockets.

The reigning champ returns to the city track with a full book of rides today and will be hoping the likes of Cheong Fat in division one of the Club Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs, Happy United in the feature race (12.40pm), and Satirical Glory in the Ice House Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile, can provide some welcome comeback winners.

One person who is definitely worth following for the foreseeable future is legendary trainer Tony Cruz, who at last is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel following a terrible run of form at the end of last year.

The former two-time champion trainer is normally found near the top of the championship table, but so far this season finds himself languishing in joint 10th place, with a paltry 16 victories.

Rumours have circulated for some time that the stable were having internal health issues, but the good times look to be returning with the likes of recent Group winner Whizz Kid, fast improving HK Derby hopeful Fallon and recent Happy Valley winner Red Hare King confirming a resurgence in form.

Cruz sends a raiding party of seven to the Valley, spearheaded by strongly fancied Atomic Energy in the main event and surprise last-start winner Atomic Beauty in the Ice House Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

His most interesting contender could be the former Joseph O’Brien-trained CALIFORNIA VOCE, a two-time winner in Ireland, who looks rated to win his first race in the territory when he lines up in the Connaught Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The four-year-old son of Bated Breath, like most European purchases, has taken some time to acclimatize to the heat and humidity of Hong Kong, but there are reasons to believe he is ready to perform to his best.

There was a lot to like about his seasonal run over the course and distance in September, when only a severe check as he was delivering his challenge stopped him finishing closer to Hameron, and he is now five pounds lower in the ratings.

After subsequently running over various trips when the stable was out of form, he returned to something near his best with an encouraging performance when running on strongly in the closing stages over an inadequate seven-furlong trip behind the progressive Fun Together earlier this month.

With a positive low draw likely to produce a trouble-free journey, he is capable of providing his stable with more welcome tonic.

POINTERS

California Voce e/w 2.15pm Happy Valley