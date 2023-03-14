Buttler lays blame with himself after England T20 series loss to Bangladesh

England limited-overs cricket captain Jos Buttler blamed himself as his side fell to a 3-0 Twenty20 series defeat to Bangladesh yesterday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The reigning world champions on the wrong end of a whitewash loss at the hands of Bangladesh as the hosts beat Matthew Mott’s men by 16 runs.

“We got into a position where we hoped we’d kick on and win the game, but that didn’t happen,” Buttler said.

“Losing two wickets in two balls is really poor. I’m really disappointed in myself for not diving and making my ground. It potentially cost us the game.

“We missed some opportunities in the field, which is obviously disappointing, but we came back well with the ball and it was a good score to restrict them to.

“It’s really disappointing to lose this series, but congratulations to Bangladesh – they’ve outplayed us and have deserved their victory.”

Bangladesh set a total of 158 yesterday in Mirpur with opener Litton Das knocking 73 and Najmul Hossain Shanto concluding the innings on 47 not out.

Bangladesh’s 158-2 saw only Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan take wickets.

In response, Dawid Malan hit 53 and Jos Buttler knocked 40 – before he was run out – but the rest of the batting order struggled to make an indent into the Bangladeshi total.

On a tough wicket, Taskin Ahmed took two wickets with three other players taking one apiece.

England aren’t in limited-overs action again until the end of August when they face New Zealand ahead of the 50-over Cricket World Cup this autumn.