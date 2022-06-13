Busker and Agent can chase home superstar Baaeed

Baaeed bids to extend his seven-race unbeaten record in the opening Queen Anne Stakes

THEY SAY that you should save the best until last, but this year’s Royal Ascot meeting kicks-off with BAAEED, widely recognised as the best horse in the world.

William Haggas’ four-year-old is unbeaten in all seven career starts to date and takes on a field of six in the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm).

The son of Sea The Stars rounded off his three-year-old campaign with wins in both the Group One Prix du Moulin and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, proving himself a special talent.

His facile reappearance victory in the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month suggested he may just have strengthened up and improved over the winter and it would be the shock of the meeting if he were not to get the job done here.

However, at a best-priced 2/11 with William Hill, he’s probably best watched and there may just be a bit of value getting involved with the World Pool and playing some of the outsiders in a quinella.

Real World, Chindit and SIR BUSKER finished second, third and fifth respectively behind Baaeed at Newbury last time and the likelihood is that Real World will again grab the silver medal.

He ran out a brilliant winner of the Royal Hunt Cup last year so is effective over the trip, track and on the likely fast ground.

There is just the suspicion though that at 66/1 Sir Busker will run a big race at a track he goes so well at.

Don’t forget he finished third in this race 12 months ago and won the Silver Hunt Cup here two years ago.

The harder they go, the better his chances, so in an ideal world I’d have preferred a few more runners and a guarantee of pace.

That said, the presence of Chindit, Real World and Order Of Australia means that they shouldn’t hang around and we are getting plenty of compensation with the price.

The other one to throw into the mix is ACCIDENTAL AGENT who continues in great form despite now being an eight-year-old.

He caused a huge upset in this race four years ago and has begun this season in great form too.

At 50/1, he’s the rank outsider of this field but he could easily outrun those odds at a track that seems to bring out the best in him.

Ante-post favourite Addeybb didn’t feature amongst the declarations for the Wolferton Stakes (5.35pm) with the forecast fast conditions unlikely to play to his strengths.

Irish raider Cadillac bounced back to form with victory at Leopardstown a fortnight ago and deserves to be favourite despite having to shoulder a penalty.

He has to be on any shortlist as does last year’s winner JUAN ELCANO who looked badly in need of his reappearance run at Sandown.

This has likely been the target and it wouldn’t be a big surprise if he was bang there again at 7/1.

The other one to look out for is TASMAN BAY who ran some great races last year including when second at this meeting behind Alenquer.

He’s as big as 14/1 in places and despite the fact that rattling fast ground is a concern, he can make use of his nice draw and may take some passing in front.

POINTERS

Quinella

(Baaeed, Sir Busker and Accidental Agent) 2.30pm Ascot

Juan Elcano ew 5.35pm Ascot

Tasman Bay ew 5.35pm Ascot

Quinella

(Cadillac, Juan Elcano and Tasman Bay) 5.35pm Ascot