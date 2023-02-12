British skateboarder Sky Brown, 14, wins world championship gold

Teenage skateboarder Sky Brown won gold at the World Championships yesterday, with fellow Briton Lola Tambling coming sixth.

Fourteen-year-old Brown, who became Britain’s youngest summer Olympian at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Games, laid down a high score of 90.83 in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to take top spot in the first Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying event.

“Being on the podium with these guys again is so crazy,” Brown said. “It’s just been really fun. I was trying to enjoy it as much as I could.

“Landing all three of my runs was an amazing feeling.”

Brown was born in Japan and elected to compete for Great Britain in 2018. She participated in the US Open in 2016 at eight years old.

Skateboarding was new to the Olympics in Japan alongside surfing, speed climbing and three on three basketball.

Brown won bronze in Tokyo at the age of 13.

In Tokyo, Brown qualified second for the finals at the Ariake Urban Park and finished third behind 19-year-old Sakura Yosozumi and 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki.

The previous youngest British Olympic medal winner was 15-year-old Sarah Hardcastle – she won a silver and bronze at the Los Angeles Summer Games in 1984.

Britain’s previous youngest Olympic competitor was Margery Hinton, a swimmer in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Games.