The City of London lived up to its boozy reputation in a new survey, topping a list of boroughs who go out for drinks most often.

A survey by Healthcheck revealed that residents of the Square Mile go out for 3.4 “drinking sessions” per week.

Coming in equal second was Richmond upon Thames and Redbridge with 3.2 apiece.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the City is the drunkest of London boroughs.

The same survey found people in the City drank 5.9 alcoholic units a week, putting the borough in 12th place.

Healthcare found that it was Hackney residents who drank the most alcoholic units per week, with the average resident consuming 8.1.

Hillingdon residents drink the least of any borough, according to the survey, with an average of just 2.9 units per week.

The findings come after the City of London Corporation recently began a campaign to quell drunken, antisocial behaviour by Square Mile workers.

The Reframe the Night Campaign will feature 600 posters at various City venues that are adorned with phrases traditionally used to excuse sexual harassment.

One poster reads: “If you go out dressed like that, what do you expect?”

While another says: “They were wasted! They didn’t know what they were doing.”

The initiative, co-partnered by fellow table-topper Hackney Council, insists that people who speak up will “always be believed and supported”.

oug Barrow, chairman of the City of London’s safer city partnerships strategy group, said: “Sexual harassment is completely unacceptable in the City or anywhere else.

“Many people affected by sexual violence blame themselves and question whether they could have done something differently to prevent the incident from occurring. These views are reinforced within society by myths and beliefs about sexual harassment.”