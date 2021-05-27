Bitcoin on knife edge in a standoff between bulls and bears - it really could go either way!

Crypto at a Glance
Greetings from Dubai where it seems the whole crypto world has descended to make it a temporary home. An amazing array of conferences and meetups are in full swing. The AIBC Dubai, and the Supreme Blockchain Conference organised By Guy Yanpolskiy alongside CV Labs and Draper Goren Holm launches, Sheesha Finance networking and an exclusive film from World Mobile.
Today and tomorrow will be short versions of Crypto AM Daily as I’m away, Darren is raising money for Charity and Jimmy O’s wife just had a beautiful baby (Congratulations from all of your Crypto AM Daily Family!!)
Consequently today and tomorrow, Luno Advisor Mati Greenspan, who is with me here in Dubai, has kindly provided the market commentary together with his Technical Analyst, Imran Yusof, from Quantum Economics
A quick technical snapshot on Bitcoin this morning
Where bitcoin has been: After trying to break the ceiling at $65,000, bitcoin had been on a rollercoaster ride in the last couple of months trading around $55,000, before breaking below support at $45,000. Elon Musk’s tweets had a lot to do with the latest volatile moves. And then China roared on banning bitcoin mining and bitcoin trading on domestic exchanges. These were mostly rehashes of prior expressed positions, but they made the markets nervous regardless.
Where bitcoin is:
BTCUSD is trading widely around $35,000, with market intelligence indicating supporting bids below $27,900, and light offers above $42,000.
Where bitcoin might be:
No one is sure how strong the bids are but if bitcoin bears are stronger, BTCUSD will need to trade convincingly below $25,000 and stay down there to confirm the already-bearish bias. On the other hand, the offers above $42,000 look pretty weak. It probably won’t take much t take price action back above $45,000. Maybe Elon Musk can tweet a few more u-turns.
All displayed support/resistance lines are either historical levels or actual confirmed order book levels currently being traded by major players based on available market intelligence.
In the Markets
The Bitcoin Economy
Cautionary Notes
It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.
All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.