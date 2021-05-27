Bitcoin on knife edge in a standoff between bulls and bears - it really could go either way!

Crypto at a Glance

Greetings from Dubai where it seems the whole crypto world has descended to make it a temporary home. An amazing array of conferences and meetups are in full swing. The AIBC Dubai, and the Supreme Blockchain Conference organised By Guy Yanpolskiy alongside CV Labs and Draper Goren Holm launches, Sheesha Finance networking and an exclusive film from World Mobile.

Today and tomorrow will be short versions of Crypto AM Daily as I’m away, Darren is raising money for Charity and Jimmy O’s wife just had a beautiful baby (Congratulations from all of your Crypto AM Daily Family!!)

Consequently today and tomorrow, Luno Advisor Mati Greenspan, who is with me here in Dubai, has kindly provided the market commentary together with his Technical Analyst, Imran Yusof, from Quantum Economics

A quick technical snapshot on Bitcoin this morning

Where bitcoin has been: After trying to break the ceiling at $65,000, bitcoin had been on a rollercoaster ride in the last couple of months trading around $55,000, before breaking below support at $45,000. Elon Musk’s tweets had a lot to do with the latest volatile moves. And then China roared on banning bitcoin mining and bitcoin trading on domestic exchanges. These were mostly rehashes of prior expressed positions, but they made the markets nervous regardless.

Where bitcoin is:

BTCUSD is trading widely around $35,000, with market intelligence indicating supporting bids below $27,900, and light offers above $42,000.

Where bitcoin might be:

No one is sure how strong the bids are but if bitcoin bears are stronger, BTCUSD will need to trade convincingly below $25,000 and stay down there to confirm the already-bearish bias. On the other hand, the offers above $42,000 look pretty weak. It probably won’t take much t take price action back above $45,000. Maybe Elon Musk can tweet a few more u-turns.

All displayed support/resistance lines are either historical levels or actual confirmed order book levels currently being traded by major players based on available market intelligence.

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Crypto AM Editor Picks

Further pain ahead for Bitcoin as environmental groups queue up to reject cryptocurrencies

Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio ditches bonds for Bitcoin

How are cryptocurrencies coping this weekend

Bruised Bitcoin heads into an uncertain weekend

China’s CMB International and Nervos Foundation launch $50m blockchain fund

Cardano teams up with Save the Children for humanitarian initiative

HMRC were not clamping down on crypto

Ethiopia overhauls its educational system with IOHK blockchain partnership

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part One of Two 21-22 April 2021

Part Two of Two 21-22 April 2021

Five Part Series 8-12 March 2021

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

Day Five

Crypto AM: Recommended Events

Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit powered by Cointelligence Fund

20 May 2021

AIBC World

25 May – 26 May 2021 – Dubai

https://aibc.world/events/uae/general-info/

Bitcoin 2021 – Miami

3 – 5 June 2021

https://b.tc/conference

Crypto AM City of London Roundtable

Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Summit

&

Crypto AM Awards 2021

29 – 30 September 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.