Bitcoin gains a foothold after last week’s stumble

Bitcoin has finally found some green candles after spending most of last week in the red.

The leading crypto by market cap is trading firmly above $27k this morning, with Ethereum back up above the key level of $1,8k.

The rest of the crypto markets have also been buoyed by number one and two’s strong start to the week, with a special mention for Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, which in the last 24 hours gained 7% and 5%, respectively.

The US Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to a six-month low amid the ongoing interest rate squeeze. These latest findings from last week were coupled with other inflation data from the US showing a marked slowdown in consumer and producer price increases, all signs of inflation being tempered, say analysts.

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.143 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 14, at a price of $26,930. The daily high yesterday was $27,150, and the daily low was $26,661.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $531.180 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.351 trillion and Tesla is $534.18 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $12.887 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 48. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 42.98. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

[It] would disrupt a significant portion of the operations in the financial markets which have been well-functioning for many years. JP Morgan commenting on the SEC’s recent regulatory proposals

What they said yesterday

Take notes…

900 #Bitcoin are created every day.

450 a day in 2024.

225 a day in 2028.

112.5 a day in 2032.



Aka, new supply will be 8x more scarce in 9 years.



And that 8x increase repeats *every 12 years* for the next 120 years. — Jesse Myers (Croesus 🔴) (@Croesus_BTC) May 14, 2023

Cryptographically secured…

Ok here is attempt 2 with no jargon:



Using energy to mine Bitcoin is the only objectively verifiable way to mint and distribute money fairly and create an unstoppable transaction system that anyone with a phone can use. — ck (going to Bitcoin 2023) (@ck_SNARKs) May 14, 2023

Never gets old…

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.