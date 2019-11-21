Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has filed a statement of candidacy for US President in the latest sign the former New York City mayor will join a crowded field of Democrat candidates.

The filing with the Federal Election Committee means the media mogul is able to raise funds for a White House campaign, but an aide said no final decision has been made on whether he will run.



Bloomberg has made a series of moves towards a potential bid for the presidency, and has already registered to appear on the ballot in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.



A separate advisor told Reuters that Bloomberg has also filed to be on the ballot in Georgia and Michigan.



The 77-year-old has indicated that he plans a late entry in the Democratic primary, where there is already a field of nearly 20 candidates.



Bloomberg would likely bypass some of the earlier voting states, where other candidates have been campaigning for months, and instead focus on the so-called Super Tuesday primaries held in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.



The tycoon, whose final term as New York mayor ended in 2013, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has lobbied for an end to his trade war with China, saying it cost jobs and slows innovation.

Bloomberg, who founded the eponymous media and financial information giant, is the ninth-richest American with an estimated wealth of $54.3bn, according to Forbes.

