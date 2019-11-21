City Talk
Thursday 21 November 2019 7:18 pm

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for US presidential bid


Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has filed a statement of candidacy for US President in the latest sign the former New York City mayor will join a crowded field of Democrat candidates.

Read more: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg considers possible presidential run

The filing with the Federal Election Committee means the media mogul is able to raise funds for a White House campaign, but an aide said no final decision has been made on whether he will run.

Bloomberg has made a series of moves towards a potential bid for the presidency, and has already registered to appear on the ballot in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.


A separate advisor told Reuters that Bloomberg has also filed to be on the ballot in Georgia and Michigan.

The 77-year-old has indicated that he plans a late entry in the Democratic primary, where there is already a field of nearly 20 candidates.

Bloomberg would likely bypass some of the earlier voting states, where other candidates have been campaigning for months, and instead focus on the so-called Super Tuesday primaries held in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.

The tycoon, whose final term as New York mayor ended in 2013, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has lobbied for an end to his trade war with China, saying it cost jobs and slows innovation.

Read more: Trump inquiry: There was quid pro quo in Ukraine call, ambassador says

Bloomberg, who founded the eponymous media and financial information giant, is the ninth-richest American with an estimated wealth of $54.3bn, according to Forbes.

