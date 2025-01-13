Baseball home run for London as MLB weekend generates £56m

London will miss the benefit of MLB in 2025 after last year’s MLB London Series boosted the capital’s economy by £56.5m.

Back-to-back matches between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies drew in over 108,000 fans at the London Stadium with the nation outside of London benefiting to the tune of a further £9m.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and it was fantastic to have the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play a series this summer, delighting fans and providing a significant boost to the capital’s economy.

“Londoners and visitors can look forward to more live MLB action in the capital in 2026 as we continue to build a better and more prosperous city for everyone.”

But London will not host the event this year, despite plans to head to France falling through due to logistical issues and a failure to secure a promoter.

But the successful staging of the event is a boost to the UK’s sporting landscape, with the 2017 World Athletics Championships over 10 days generating more than £100m at the London Stadium.

Graham Gilmore, chief executive of London Stadium, which also houses West Ham United, said: “The London Series continues to be a landmark event for baseball outside of the US, showcasing the passion for the sport on a truly global stage.

“The weekend not only reinforced London’s status as a world-class destination for international events but also delivered significant economic benefits, boosting tourism, hospitality, and local businesses.

“Thanks to the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for making it such an incredible weekend.”

