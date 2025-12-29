NBA return to pump £100m into economy as London gears up for 2026

NBA’s two-year return to the UK is expected to boost the economy by £100m

NBA’s two-year return to the UK is expected to boost the economy by £100m as top flight basketball ends its six-year hiatus.

Memphis Grizzlies will host Orlando Magic at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in January 2026 before Manchester’s Co-op Live hosts its first regular season NBA match in 2027.

Between the two matches the UK economy is expected to benefit to the tune of around £100m, according to government analysis.

It comes as London gears up for a huge year in sport with annual regulars such as Wembley football finals, summer Test matches, Wimbledon and the men’s and women’s Six Nations joined by the likes of NBA’s return to the capital, the World Team Table Tennis Championships, Women’s T20 World Cup, the Laver Cup and college American football.

It comes as the capital looks to have an involvement in the Tour de France Grand Depart, as well as the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2035 and the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

London could also become a hub city for NBA Europe should it launch in the coming years.

NBA at heart of London’s 2026

“London is the undisputed sporting capital of the world and there are so many exciting events for Londoners and visitors to look forward to in 2026,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“From the return of the NBA and the Laver Cup to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, our capital will be home to the biggest and best sporting competitions over the next 12 months.

“I am determined to continue bringing more of the world’s biggest sporting events to London and I am actively working with partners to help us secure the 2027 Tour de France Femmes, the 2029 World Athletics Championships and Fifa Women’s World Cup 2035 for the capital.

“It’s a great opportunity for Londoners and visitors to attend some of these amazing sports events and experience everything our city has to offer, as we work to build a better, healthier, more prosperous London for everyone.”