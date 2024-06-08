Watch London Stadium transform into MLB pitch

West Ham United’s Olympic Stadium has undergone a Stateside makeover for this weekend’s MLB showpiece.

National League East teams the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will face off in a two-game series this weekend at the former Olympic Stadium.

Nearly 150,000 square feet of synthetic turf has been installed in Stratford with West Ham United’s football pitch below it.

The structure will be dismantled within five days of Sunday’s conclusion. Both the Phillies and the Mets played this week and will travel to London today ahead of the series.

Gavin Poole chief executive at Here East, the technology and innovation campus based on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said: “Baseball is friendly to sports fans who want to watch the games with their families. The area has seen massive growth with investment from global organisations in recent years.

“The MLB London Series is a great example of that, while the stadium continues to be home to West Ham, an English Premier League football team.

“Baseball at the London Stadium offers a totally different experience for families who get to enjoy a unique sporting spectacle from the USA, in a great friendly atmosphere on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.”