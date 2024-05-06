Julen Lopetegui emerges as favourite to replace Moyes as West Ham manager

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town at Molineux on August 02, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Wolves, Real Madrid and Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has emerged as the strong favourite to replace David Moyes at West Ham.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Wolves on the eve of this season but has a verbal agreement in place to join West Ham, according to widespread reports.

Moyes is out of contract at the end of the season and has long looked unlikely to be renewed, despite the Scot insisting that a new deal remained on the table.

In the meantime the Hammers’ season has unravelled in the second half of the campaign as they have exited all cup competitions and slid down the Premier League table.

West Ham also reportedly held talks with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, who has led them to the Portuguese title but now looks set to stay at the club.

But instead it is Lopetegui who seems set to be anointed as Moyes’s replacement and tasked with reviving a squad that has wilted in worrying fashion this year.

The Basque retains a high standing in the game, having won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020 and managed Real Madrid and the national team.

He presided over an unbeaten 20-match tenure with Spain before his sacking, on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, for agreeing to join Real Madrid.

Lopetegui’s record is far from flawless, however, having also been dismissed by Madrid and previous clubs Sevilla, Porto and Rayo Vallecano.

He enjoyed a reasonable six months at Wolves, finishing 13th in the Premier League before departing just days before the new campaign amid reports of mutual disaffection.

Lopetegui is expected to take on the role of head coach rather than manager, meaning technical director Tim Steidten will have greater say over transfers.

That change in responsibilities is reported to have been one of the sticking points between West Ham and Moyes over any contract extension.

It seems certain to be a sad end to Moyes’s second stint at the London Stadium, despite delivering the Europa Conference League last season.

They have won just four of 23 games in 2024 and have conceded five goals in two of their last three games, including Sunday’s thrashing at Chelsea.

His last two games as West Ham boss are set to be at home to Luton Town on Saturday and away at champions Manchester City on the final day.