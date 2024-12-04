World Supercross Championship heads to London for first time

The World Supercross Championship will debut in London next year with West Ham United’s London Stadium hosting the event.

It comes as the former Olympic Stadium will not host Major League Baseball in Stratford, as it did earlier this year.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will also host a debut event in Buenos Aires as part of its 2025 season.

It follows events at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in 2022 and Birmingham’s Villa Park in 2023.

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “We are delighted to announce the World Supercross Championship will be coming to London Stadium for the first time in October 2025.

“As one of the world’s leading multi-use venues, we take great pride in hosting an incredibly diverse range of events, from global sporting spectacles to unforgettable live entertainment.

“Supercross is more than just sport – it’s a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled show that combines world-class athleticism with spectacular entertainment.

“It will be one you won’t want to miss and reinforces our reputation as the ultimate destination for blockbuster events.”

The remainder of the 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

The London Stadium still remains without a title sponsor despite efforts of its owners, while West Ham United are struggling for form in the Premier League at the moment.