Central London Alliance Launches Podcast to Debate London’s Opportunities and Obstacles for Growth

London, [19 December] – Central London Alliance CIC, a leading community interest company dedicated to supporting the sustainable recovery of London’s business, hospitality, cultural, tourism, and retail sectors, today announces the launch of its new podcast series – London Talking: a platform for in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities shaping the capital’s growth prospects.

The podcast builds on the momentum of London – Opportunities and Obstacles for Growth, a major public forum held in October at The Emmanuel Centre in Westminster. The event brought together hundreds of senior business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the critical issues shaping the capital’s future. Six high-level panel discussions examined London’s economy, property and infrastructure, retail and entertainment, and entrepreneurship, generating rich conversations about the strategies required to ensure the city’s continued success.

London Talking provides a complementary space to continue these conversations, offering accessible, expert-led discussions on topics crucial to London’s economic and cultural vitality.

The inaugural episodes include:

Episode 1: Rebuilding Britain’s Investment Engine: Capital Markets, Pensions & London’s Future

Featuring Charles Hall, Head of Research at Peel Hunt LLP , in conversation with host Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance. This episode explores why UK capital markets are struggling to fund domestic growth, and the bold strategies required to restore London’s status as a global investment hub.

Episode 2: Unlocking London: Planning, Licensing & Night-time Opportunities

Featuring Gareth Hughes, a leading licensing and planning barrister, in conversation with Tony Matharu. The discussion focuses on the regulatory and planning challenges affecting hospitality and nightlife, and how reforms and entrepreneurial approaches can revitalise unused spaces while supporting London’s vibrant evening economy.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC, commented:

“Debate and discussions are constructive and positive things to do. You can see what happens globally, nationally, locally and personally when communications break down. Today, London is facing complex structural and functional challenges. The capital is suffering from a heads down silence, anxiety and uncertainty and at CLA we want to open up debate, to inspire fresh thinking and highlight opportunities that can overcome the obstacles facing our leaders, residents, investors, workers, visitors and students.

London’s success is vital to the UK’s prosperity. We want to offer practical insights and actionable ideas for businesses, investors, and policymakers to help London thrive.”

The podcast’s aim is to provide actionable insights for a broad audience of business leaders, investors, visitors, policymakers and the public at large, helping them navigate the complexities of London’s economic landscape, together with members of the public.

Listen now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1pf6riHXlhGqlCUmnmX27O?si=b468bb47615a4895