Barcelona refinancers preparing minority bid for Manchester United

Manchester United is set to receive formal bids from next month. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

United States investor Sixth Street, who were behind the refinancing of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, are reportedly preparing a minority investment in Manchester United.

On Tuesday, one of Britain’s richest men Sir Jim Ratcliffe entered the race to buy the Premier League outfit.

Some suggest that a full purchase of the club could cost upwards of £5bn, with some suggesting the figure could be as high as £8bn.

New York firm Sixth Street is said to have accepted an offer to analyse the financial status of United as part of a wider group of organisations.

In 2022, Sixth Street agreed a deal to operate businesses out of Real Madrid’s stadium the Bernabeu once building work is completed.

The deal with the Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly worth €360m and covers the next 20 years.

The current owners of Manchester United the Glazer family last year signalled that they are open to considering offers for both minority and majority stakes in the club.

A full sale would see a controversial era spanning nearly two decades come to an end.

Manchester United fans have often protested against the owners of the club – who also control NFL franchise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and have called for their departure.

Manchester United currently sit in the top four of the Premier League table and head to table toppers Arsenal on Sunday afternoon looking to cut the points deficit to the Gunners.

It is believed that the merchant bank in charge of the sale, Raine Group, will be taking formal bids from next month.

Bids are also expected from Asia and the Middle East.