BACK BOB TO TURN A DECENT PROFIT IN HUNTERS’ CHASE

David Maxwell owns and rides Bob And Co

PROPERTY entrepreneur, racehorse owner and amateur jockey David Maxwell isn’t everyone’s cup of tea in the saddle, but he is a huge supporter of horseracing and I think he should be celebrated rather than criticised.

His win on Dolphin Square at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day was a dream come true for the jockey who rides all his own horses, but I’m sure he would exchange that for victory in this afternoon’s St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (4.10pm).

Run 40 minutes after the Gold Cup, over exactly the same distance, this race is the ultimate accolade for any amateur pilot and I think Maxwell can do it with BOB AND CO.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, the son of Dom Alco was really well backed in this race 12 months ago and going well before unseating Sean Bowen three out.

Amateur riders weren’t able to take part in last year’s Festival due to Covid, which is why Bowen was in the saddle, but Maxwell was back on board when beating Billaway by a nose in the Champion Hunters Chase at Punchestown a month later.

The 11-year-old had a pipe opener at Haydock last month when finishing second to last year’s Aintree Foxhunters hero Cousin Pascal and I’d expect him to be fitter this afternoon.

At 7/1 with Star Sports, he looks a decent each-way bet.

Billaway is the main danger after he was nutted by a short head in this race last year. The application of cheekpieces will help, but he’s short enough at 5/2.

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm) is always a strong race but it is equally a war of attrition, particularly after the heavy rain on Wednesday.

Both Hillcrest and Ginto look to hold very solid claims at the head of the market, with slight preference for the former who could be a bit special when going over fences.

However, there have been plenty of shocks in this race over the years and my first selection is BALLYGRIFINCOTTAGE at 25/1.

Dan Skelton’s seven-year-old looks a real stayer and put in a fine effort to be third to Blazing Khal over course and distance on his stable debut in December.

He then followed that with a decent win at Lingfield in January, so I think he has a good chance of finishing in the first three or four.

I was also impressed with STAG HORN when winning the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick a couple of months ago.

He is stepping up in trip but he was a very decent stayer on the Flat and looks good value each-way at 14/1 with Star Sports for Flat trainer Archie Watson.

You don’t get many harder races to unravel than the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle (2.10pm).

Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton have won six of the last seven renewals and both are well represented at the top of the market with State Man and West Cork.

Both have sound claims but they are short, and I’d rather have a couple of darts with some bigger-priced contenders.

BALLYADAM was second in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and while he has been disappointing this season, he has slipped down to a mark of 144.

If he can rediscover some of his old form, he is a huge price at 40/1 for the Henry de Bromhead team.

I will also throw a few quid at Noel Meade’s CASK MATE at 33/1.

He was second to Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr in a Grade Two at Down Royal in October and you get the feeling this has been the plan for some time.

POINTERS

Ballyadam e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham

Cask Mate e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham

Stag Horn e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Ballygrifincottage e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Bob And Co e/w 4.10pm Cheltenham