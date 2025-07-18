Axel Tuanzebe v Manchester United: Why £1m claim could change football

Axel Tuanzebe is suing Manchester United for clinical negligence

This week it emerged that Axel Tuanzebe has sued his former club, Manchester United, in a clinical negligence lawsuit.

This news opens a crucial conversation about the duty of care football clubs owe to their players, who are their most valuable assets, while highlighting the complex legal landscape surrounding medical negligence in professional sports.

Tuanzebe, who suffered through 195 days of injury in his final season at Old Trafford before departing in 2023, is claiming that Manchester United’s medical advice contributed to his physical decline rather than his recovery.

This allegation transforms what might seem like an occupational injury into a potential breach of professional duty.

Tuanzebe faces extraordinarily high bar

Clinical negligence cases in football present unique challenges that distinguish them from standard personal injury claims.

While establishing fault and causation in a typical road traffic accident, for example, tends to be straightforward, medical negligence in professional sports involves a complex interplay of competing factors and inherent risks.

A well-known Roman legal maxim comes into play here: “Volenti non fit injuria”, which means “to a willing person, injury is not done”. In other words, if you consent to the risk then you cannot claim for any injuries arising from that risk.

Naturally, professional footballers accept certain risks when they step onto the pitch. Muscle strains, contact injuries, and the physical toll of elite competition are understood occupational hazards.

However, the key issue in Tuanzebe’s case is figuring out where acceptable risk ends and medical negligence begins.

For Tuanzebe to succeed, he will need to prove not only that Manchester United’s medical team fell below the standards expected of reasonably qualified professionals but, crucially, that their negligent treatment rather than the inherent risks of playing football is what caused his injuries.

This causation requirement creates an extraordinarily high bar for success.

Man Utd could face seven-figure bill

Outside of this case, player welfare in professional football is under growing scrutiny, as athletes endure relentless schedules and clubs face financial pressure to keep star players available.

This puts enormous weight on medical decisions, where the drive to maximise availability can often clash with the provision of optimal medical care.

As Tuanzebe’s claim relates to July 2022, it can be assumed that the claim isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to a single incident but rather considered legal action following extensive deliberation.

The fact that it’s understood to be a high-value claim exceeding £1m also indicates the serious nature of the allegations and their potential impact on the player’s career.

If Tuanzebe’s claim is successful, the way in which football handles player welfare could be reshaped in the future. It would establish that clubs cannot simply hide behind the inherent risks that come with professional sport when their medical advice proves inadequate.

This could lead to a positive outcome for the entire industry, with higher standards of medical care, better documentation of medical decisions, and potentially a more cautious approach to player fitness and recovery.

However, the case also highlights the delicate balance between player autonomy and medical responsibility. Professional athletes often push their bodies to extremes, and the line between acceptable risk-taking and negligent medical advice can be frustratingly thin.

Ultimately, Tuanzebe saw his career derailed for some time by persistent injuries. The psychological and financial impact of such setbacks on a professional athlete cannot be overstated, particularly when questions arise about whether proper medical care might have prevented or minimised the damage.

While the legal outcome may hinge on the challenge of proving causation, the broader issue is undeniable: football clubs must be held accountable for the medical care they provide. Without that, any promise to prioritise player welfare starts to sound empty.

John Kushnick is Legal Operations Director at National Accident Helpline.