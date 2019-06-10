Auto Trader bullish on growth prospects

Monday 10 June 2019 11:06 am
Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance
This unbridled success unfortunately leads to some question marks over the immediate future. In its own guidance, the company has highlighted that operating costs will increase, the income from the manufacturers’ side of the business will decrease and that generally new and used car sales are starting to show some signs of slowing.
This may partly explain why the dividend was not increased by a rather larger sum, as the company prepares for more challenging times – the raising of the dividend adds to an existing paltry yield of 1% and, with the dividend being three times covered, there is clearly more room for manoeuvre if the company so wished.
As such, the stock is potentially at a crossroads. Looking in the rear-view mirror provides a pleasing view and the shares have responded accordingly, having risen 66% over the last year, as compared to a 6.4% decline for the wider FTSE 100 index. In the last six months alone, and following promotion to the premier index, they have added 41%.
The outlook from here, however, is one which the company is attempting to manage down in terms of expectations, and the general view of the shares is that the price is up with events, with the market consensus currently standing at a ‘hold’, albeit a strong one.
Tags: Auto Trader Group FTSE 100 UK car sales
