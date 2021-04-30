FTSE 100 rallies to remain on track for biggest monthly gain since November

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning as economic recovery optimism poised the index for its largest monthly gain since November last year.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2 per cent, boosted by positive earnings updates from AstraZeneca and Smurfit Kappa.

AstraZeneca was buoyed after forecasting higher sales in the second half of the year, while Smurfit Kappa saw gains on the back of posting a six per cent increase in quarterly revenue.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose by 0.1 per cent.

Both indexes have risen by almost four per cent each in April and remain on track for their third consecutive monthly gain this year.

Read more: Embattled Covid-19 jab maker Astrazeneca reports $275m of vaccine sales

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was packaging firm Smurfit Kappa, who rose 4.3 per cent, followed by AstraZeneca, up by 3.1 per cent.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals and chemicals firm Johnson Matthey also rose 2.3 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Barclays was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 4.4 per cent, followed by takeaway giant Just Eat’s 2.7 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Anglo American and online grocer Ocado both dipped by 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Read more: Barclays beats expectations as first quarter profit more than doubles to £2.4bn

Around the world

Elsewhere, global stocks held near a record high as strong US data and the Fed’s commitment to continue economic support fuelled investors’ appetite for risk.

Asian stocks had less luck, with MSCI’s ex-Japan index losing 0.6 per cent following an underwhelming survey of China’s manufacturing.

“China’s economic recovery in January to March was strong but there are some doubts over whether you can take it at face value,” said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high while the Nasdaq Composite hit a record before trimming some gains.

Read more: US economy grows rapidly in Q1 as consumer spending drives recovery