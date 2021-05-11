FTSE 100 tracks worst day in three weeks as inflation fears rattle markets

London’s FTSE 100 was on course for its worst day in three weeks this morning as inflation concerns spooked investors.

The blue-chip index slid 2.2 per cent in early trading, with NatWest tumbling 5.4 per cent after the government sold £1.1bn of its shares at a discounted price.

All but one of the FTSE 100 constituents were trading in negative territory, with banks and miners among the biggest losers.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also fell by more than two per cent as both indexes were tracking their worst daily performance in three weeks.

Market movers

Sainsbury’s was the only morning riser, up 0.16 per cent, while RSA Insurance remained flat.

Engineering firm Renishaw was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by six per cent, followed by British Airways owner IAG’s 5.8 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Melrose Industries and Royal Dutch Shell both dipped by 5.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian tech stocked tumbled today after a selloff on Wall Street as investors braced for US inflation data.

Selling was heavy in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng tech index fell three per cent and dragged the broader market down nearly two per cent.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down two per cent, while Germany’s DAX plunged 2.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 plummeted 1.3 per cent.

