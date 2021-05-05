FTSE 100 regains momentum as mining sector drives increase

London’s FTSE 100 soared this morning as gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks boosted the index.

The blue-chips rose 1.1 per cent, buoyed by chemicals group Croda’s shares soaring towards the top of the index after it announced a business review assessment.

The return to the 7,000 mark came after the FTSE 100 slipped below it yesterday evening, despite a strong start to trading after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The FTSE 100 has gained 7.8 per cent so far this year as businesses reopened after the third lockdown and improving economic data pointed to a strong recovery.

However, concerns that central banks might put a lid on their policies as the economy reopens has kept the index in a tight trading range recently.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose by 0.2 per cent, as Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox shot up 2.5 per cent following a rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was building material firm CRH, rising 3.6 per cent, followed by BHP Group, up by 3.1 per cent.

Glencore and packaging company Smurfit Kappa also rose 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Private equity firm 3i was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by more than four per cent, followed by takeaway giant Just Eat’s 3.1 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, vaccine maker AstraZeneca and Barclays both dipped by two per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian shares were trying to avoid a fourth straight session of falls today as US stock futures steadied in the wake of a pullback in large-cap tech darlings.

Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea helped cushion markets, leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1 per cent.

India’s Nifty 50 shot up 0.7 per cent ahead of a central bank speech which could include policy changes to support the Covid-stricken economy.

Elsewhere, Nasdaq futures edged up 0.3 per cent after a sharp fall overnight, while S&P futures added 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices also rose for a third day today as the easing of lockdowns in the US and some parts of Europe heralded a boost in fuel demand.

