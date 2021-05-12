FTSE 100 rebounds on strong earnings and upbeat GDP data

London’s FTSE 100 rebounded this morning after stronger-than-expected GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp economic recovery.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6 per cent in early trading, with drinks giant Diageo adding 2.9 per cent after forecasting profit growth and restarting its capital return programme.

Globally, stocks extended a sell-off from the previous session as investors braced for a US CPI report with market-based measures of inflation expectations having moved higher.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose 0.4 per cent after data showed the retail sector led Britain’s economic recovery in March.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was Guinness owner Diageo, who rose 2.9 per cent, followed by manufacturer Spirax-Sarco Engineering, up 2.6 per cent.

Miners Glencore and Anglo American also rose 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

British Airways owner IAG was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by two per cent, followed by Flutter Entertainment’s 1.6 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, takeaway giant Just East and HSBC both dipped by 1.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian shares fell to their lowest in seven weeks today as growing US inflationary pressure prompted markets to bet on earlier rate hikes.

Analysts said investor fears of cutting their exposure to overstretched stocks was also behind the recent downturn.

Futures pointed to a gloomy start for European shares, with Eurostoxx 50 down 1.9 per cent and Germany’s Dax sinking 1.8 per cent.

In the US, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 stumbled 0.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.6 per cent.

