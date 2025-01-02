Australian Ashes winner heads to Lord’s to coach London Spirit in Hundred

Former Australia and twice Ashes winning coach Justin Langer has replaced Trevor Bayliss as coach of Hundred team London Spirit.

Langer’s appointment comes weeks after Bayliss left the head coach role at the Lord’s team after Spirit won just three matches across the last two seasons in ECB competition.

The 54-year-old played over 100 Tests for the Green and Golds and was head coach of Australia for five years, between 2018 to 2022, where he won the Ashes twice and also lifted the T20 World Cup in 2021.

His franchise club coaching CV includes Perth Scorchers in the Australian Big Bash and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where he remains head coach.

It comes as IPL big shots the Ambani family, who own Mumbai Indians, are favourites to take control of a 49 per cent stake of London Spirit being sold by the England and Wales Cricket Board as part of a wholesale phase of stake shifting in the eight Hundred franchises.

Langer will coach the Lord’s side in their first season since having a stake put up for sale, with the remaining 51 per cent to initially be owned by the MCC. The Australian used to play for the stadium’s county side Middlesex in the 1990s.

“I’m thrilled to be appointed to this role with London Spirit, and I’m excited to experience The Hundred,” Langer said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the tournament later this year, and working with such a talented group of players and coaches.”

London Spirit general manager Fraser Stewart added: “We are delighted to have secured the services of a highly respected and talented coach in Justin Langer. He excelled in the interview process, which took place before Christmas, and came out on top in what was a hugely competitive field.”

London has been dominated by the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred in recent seasons, with county side Surrey the leading long-form team in the capital.