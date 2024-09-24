Audi S3 2024 review: Grown-up hot hatch still has a wild side

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Audi S3 has undergone a host of upgrades, aimed at making it more exciting than ever before.

First introduced in 1999, the Audi S3 was the forerunner of the modern premium hot hatchback. Combining all-wheel drive with a turbocharged engine, the S3 has inspired a number of imitators since.

For 2024, the fourth-generation model has received plenty of attention, as Audi aims to keep the S3 Sportback and Saloon competitive against its German rivals.

Along with styling changes inside and out, the new S3 comes with more horsepower and a clever torque splitter borrowed from the phenomenal Audi RS3. Has this finally made the S3 more fun?

Sportback or Saloon

Compared to the outgoing version, originally launched in 2020, Audi has kept the visual tweaks to the S3 fairly minimal. There is a set of matrix LED headlights, plus a revised front grille without an S3 logo – but a fussy new Audi badge instead. Compared to a cooking Audi A3 S-Line, there is little to differentiate this hot model.

As before, Audi offers the S3 in both Sportback (five-door hatchback), and traditional four-door Saloon formats. The trim range now consists of an entry-level Black Edition and the higher-spec Vorsprung, which exceeds £50,000 but comes fully loaded with equipment.

Whilst the hot hatch market may be shrinking, there are still a number of rivals to keep the S3 on its toes. The new BMW M135i, along with the Mercedes-AMG A35, are close in price and performance, with the Volkswagen Golf R sharing much of the same hardware (including its engine) as the Audi.

Talking the torque

Audi has retained the familiar ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine for the S3, but increased output to a considerable 333hp, along with 310lb ft of torque. Combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that now shifts 50 percent faster, this results in explosive acceleration, including a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds. A top speed of 155mph ensures hot hatch bragging rights remain intact.

In the real world, it is hard to imagine needing much more performance than what the S3 delivers, with a near-constant wave of torque pushing the Audi onwards. We could maybe do without the digitally enhanced impression of a five-cylinder engine, though.

The biggest difference comes from the new torque splitter rear differential. This allows 100 percent of drive at the back axle to be sent to the outside wheel when cornering, and creates the sensation of the S3 pivoting around the driver.

Audi S3 on the road

Rather than being a lairy drift monster, combined with tweaks for the steering, it produced the most agile and engaging example of Audi’s hot hatchback to date.

Black Edition models, like our test car, come with passive suspension dampers. At low speed, there is a brittleness that can be almost uncomfortable on terrible British tarmac, not helped by the large 19-inch wheels.

The car’s ride does improve as your speed rises, and the lack of body-roll is an obvious benefit, yet the firmness never fully goes away. It feels like the adaptive dampers fitted to the Vorsprung model should be standard across the range.

Inside the Audi S3

Audi has kept changes to the interior of the S3 to a minimum, with a new centre console, updated gear lever and wider chrome air vents the biggest design changes. Almost everything else remains unaltered, although the new steering wheel seems an inch too large in diameter.

The age of the S3’s basic design is evident from the fact it still retains physical buttons for the climate control and other important settings. Compared to newer touchscreen-dominated models, it is a pleasant reminder of simpler times.

Making use of the 10.1-inch touchscreen can actually feel fiddly at times, with lots of small icons and multiple menus to work through. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, though, and there is a charging pad for smartphones.

Performance and practicality

All of this is wrapped-up within an interior that does enough to justify the premium price tag, with high-quality materials used for almost every component. Supportive leather sports seats complete the effect, although they are positioned quite high.

Being based on the regular Audi A3 means the S3 has the same amount of interior space as more mundane models. There is plenty of adjustability for taller adults to get comfortable in the front, while rear legroom is acceptable for this class.

Wedging the S3’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system beneath the boot floor does have an obvious effect on luggage capacity. The Sportback can carry 325 litres, which is marginally less than the Volkswagen Golf R or BMW M135i. A Skoda Octavia vRS would wipe the floor with all of them, though.

The S3 Saloon actually has the same luggage capacity, but accessed through a narrower boot opening, instead of a more practical hatch.

Paying a premium

The S3 has always been a premium vehicle, but prices for the Black Edition now begin at more than £47,000 in Sportback form once metallic paint is added.

Opting for the range-topping S3 Vorsprung requires close to £53,000, but does at least bring the all-important adaptive dampers, plus extra driver assistance systems. Should you prefer the handsome S3 Saloon, add a further £1,200 to these prices

In reality, going all-in on the Vorsprung makes more sense. By the time you have added a few options to a Black Edition model, the price difference won’t be hugely noticeable for those paying monthly via finance.

Given the performance on offer, an official fuel economy figure of 33.2mpg seems reasonable. Spend too much time in Dynamic mode, though, and this can easily fall to around 25mpg.

Audi S3 2024: Verdict

As a 25th anniversary present to itself, the latest S3 is one Audi can certainly be proud of. No, it hasn’t created a rival to the Honda Civic Type R for outstanding driver engagement, but that has never been the S3’s raison d’être.

What Audi has done is produce an S3 that retains all the qualities of the original, from surefooted performance to an upmarket interior, but added an extra dose of fun to the mix. It seems hard to believe that a new rear differential can be so transformative. But combined with even more power, the latest S3 matches speed and agility better than ever before.

It is not perfect, though. The firm ride on Black Edition versions is hard to ignore, even compared to other performance rivals. The steering is still not the last word in feedback, and the powerful 2.0-litre engine majors on effectiveness rather than emotion.

It all represents a major stepchange for the S3, and one that makes this Audi worthy of attention. If only it hadn’t taken a quarter of a century to get here…

Audi S3 2024

Price: From £46,925

Power: 333hp

0-62mph: 4.7 seconds

Top speed: 155mph

Fuel economy: 33.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 193g/km

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research