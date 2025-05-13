Atzeni can Flash past rivals aboard Crimson at the Valley

Andrea Atzeni rides Crimson Flash for Mark Newnham at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

THERE is no doubt that highly progressive galloper CRIMSON FLASH is going to be one of the most popular gallopers on show, when he lines up in the Hoi Lai Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, and it’s easy to see why.

The son of Showtime had been working up to a win with a series of encouraging efforts against the likes of speedsters Fast Network and Lady’s Choice back in March and finally came good over this course and distance last month.

On that occasion, he produced an impressive turn of foot in the closing stages to mow down King Miles and Chateauneuf, and those two performers boosted the form with a one-two in the finale at Happy Valley last week.

His recent form looks way ahead of his rivals in this contest, and jockey Andrea Atzeni must be confident of collecting another winner in his bid to reach the 100-winner milestone in his short career in the territory.

There is, however, a small seed of doubt about Crimson Flash’s inexperience at present.

He did take plenty of time to conjure up his finishing burst when winning last start, and he subsequently looked all over the place despite the aid of blinkers when winning a barrier trial recently.

Despite those concerns, he cannot be opposed, but it may still be worth having a saver on the more experienced Danny Shum-trained NORDIC DRAGON.

This former five-time course-and-distance winner hasn’t won for a long time but has still produced a series of encouraging efforts against similar company and finally draws an ideal gate in two.

POINTERS

Crimson Flash 3.50pm Happy Valley

Nordic Dragon e/w 3.50pm Happy Valley