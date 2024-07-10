Atkinson steals show in Anderson’s farewell England Test

Debutant Gus Atkinson stole the show in James Anderson’s final Test match, taking seven wickets on an opening day where England dominated.

The 26-year-old Surrey cricketer ripped through the West Indies batting order with captain Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and the departing James Anderson taking the other three scalps.

Mikyle Louis added the bulk of the tourist’s runs, knocking 27, while Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge were the only other batters who reached 20.

In response England finished the opening day at the Home of Cricket on 189-3, leading by 68.

Ben Duckett fell for three runs early on in the chase before Ollie Pope was dismissed for 57.

Zak Crawley looked to be motoring towards a century but he was caught by Joshua Da Silva off the bowling of Jayden Seales.

Joe Root (15) and Harry Brook (25) remain at the crease.

Play continues today in north London as Anderson continues his goodbye to the international game.

Having made his debut in 2003, Anderson has taken 701 wickets for England and holds the record for the most international wickets for a seamer.

After his retirement, following this Test, he will take up a mentorship role with the England national team with the hope of aiding the new breed of pacer – such as Atkinson – through their careers.

Today is dedicated to the Ruth Strauss Foundation with the Lord’s crowd asked to wear something red in aid of Red for Ruth Day.